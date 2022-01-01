General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

