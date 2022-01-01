Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,944.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $76,944.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

