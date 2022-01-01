Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $149,431.38 and approximately $31,007.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

