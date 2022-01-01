Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.20.
