Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.20.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

