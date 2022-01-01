Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

