Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

