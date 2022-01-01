Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,527 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total transaction of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.