Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

