Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

NYSE:CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

