Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 11.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Lemonade stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

