Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,738 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

