HaloDAO Price Tops $0.0693 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $388,393.19 and approximately $51,855.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.51 or 0.07859347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.67 or 0.99997425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007927 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

