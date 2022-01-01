Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 144.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 87.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,203 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

