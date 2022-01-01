Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on H24. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on shares of home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of home24 stock opened at €11.60 ($13.18) on Wednesday. home24 has a 12 month low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a 12 month high of €26.86 ($30.52). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

