Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($19.75).

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.30 ($13.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.94. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($16.47).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

