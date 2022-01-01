HC Wainwright Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $20.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

