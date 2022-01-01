HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

