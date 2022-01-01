Head to Head Contrast: Insignia Systems (ISIG) versus Its Rivals

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -12.08 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Insignia Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 44.10%. Given Insignia Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

Insignia Systems rivals beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

