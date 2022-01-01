Head to Head Contrast: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) versus Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -7.37% -9.32% -3.96% Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.07%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $113.59 million 1.50 -$9.01 million ($0.42) -11.29 Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Alpine 4 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

