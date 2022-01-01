Head-To-Head Review: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 32.81 $13.79 million $0.27 338.05 DexCom $1.93 billion 27.01 $493.60 million $5.23 102.67

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $580.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32% DexCom 22.82% 14.65% 6.42%

Summary

DexCom beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

