Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 330,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,252. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

