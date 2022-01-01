Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.09 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

