Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Critical Comparison

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and LEG Immobilien’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.57 $1.61 billion N/A N/A LEG Immobilien $490.92 million 20.76 $1.55 billion $27.70 4.99

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2 7 3 0 2.08 LEG Immobilien 1 1 3 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A LEG Immobilien 325.50% 24.64% 11.69%

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications. The Beauty Care segment comprises products in the fields of hair colorants, hair styling, hair care, toiletries, skin care, and oral hygiene. The Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry-performance enhancers, other fabric-care products, hand and automatic dishwashing products, bathroom cleaners, including household, glass, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

