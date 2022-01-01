Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

