HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at MKM Partners

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

HEXO stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$313.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.