HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at MKM Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

HEXO stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$313.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

