HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $11.75. HG shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.46.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

