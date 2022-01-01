Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

