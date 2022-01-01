Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

