Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $12.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. 441,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

