Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 2.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.11. 3,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 394,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

