Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $1.75 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $47,491.76 or 0.99865768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.