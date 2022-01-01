ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $21.59 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00011185 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $21.59 million and $24,394.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,937 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.