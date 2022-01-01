ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. 368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 207,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.