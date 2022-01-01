Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $2.18

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Idle coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $83,646.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,593,786 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

