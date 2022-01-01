iMe Lab Reaches Market Cap of $9.43 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $522,741.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

