Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of INBX opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

