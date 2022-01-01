Innova (INN) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $244,942.59 and $49.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

