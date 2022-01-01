InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Up 2.6%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.85. 5,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INPOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.