Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $1,688,097.07 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

