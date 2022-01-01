International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 108,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

