International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

