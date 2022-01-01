International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will likely gain from strong demand in its end markets. In the Industrial Packaging segment, the company continues to witness solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent pulp. It is however bearing the brunt of supply-chain related challenges, labor shortages and higher input costs across all segments. International Paper anticipates escalating recovered fiber, energy, chemicals, wood and distribution costs in the upcoming quarter. Higher transportation costs due to unprecedented port congestion and vessel delays might impact the company’s shipments. The company recently stated that inflated costs and the impact of the Prattville paper mill outage would likely have a $95-$105 million drag on fourth-quarter earnings.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

