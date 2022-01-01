Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

