Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $643.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.19 and a 200-day moving average of $570.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

