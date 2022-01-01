Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Financial Contrast

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 60.02% 15.62% 1.56% MGM Growth Properties 25.08% 3.72% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MGM Growth Properties 1 5 4 0 2.30

MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $40.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 154.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.09 -$1.67 billion $0.33 8.42 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.33 $76.13 million $1.35 30.26

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

