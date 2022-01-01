InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,123.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $51,081.41 and approximately $23,123.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005206 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

