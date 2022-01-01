Investors Buy High Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 567% compared to the typical daily volume of 877 call options.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

