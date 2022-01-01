IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.11

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.11 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 124.20 ($1.67). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.66), with a volume of 747,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($14,054.31).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.