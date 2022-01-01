iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.88. 257,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,155. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

