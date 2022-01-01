iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 541,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 633,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,452 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

